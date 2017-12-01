Delivery driver kills robbery suspect in South City

A police vehicle in the 4600 block of South Spring after a man was killed Thursday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A delivery driver shot and killed a suspect who robbed him in south St. Louis Thursday night.

The man was delivering food in the 4600 block of South Spring and Taft Ave. when two suspects robbed him around 10:20 p.m., police said. One of the suspects was identified as Lavon Courtney Jr., a 17-year old from the 5300 Block of Grant.

During the robbery, Courtney hit the 41-year-old victim on the head with a gun. The man then attempted to run back to his vehicle but one according to police, Courtney fired shots at him.

"I heard gunshots coming towards Spring Street towards Taft," said Destiny Bateman, who's lived in Dutchtown for the last three years.

After the shots were fired at him, the delivery driver, fearing for his safety, returned fire using his own handgun, according to police. That return fire struck and killed Courtney. The second suspect fled on foot.

After shooting Courtney, the victim went back to his work, which was the Imo's restaurant just a block away on Delor St. and called the police.

Courtney was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they found a gun next to his body.

"I'm glad the delivery driver was able to help himself. Everyone has that right," said Theresa Hill, who lives nearby where the shooting took place.

She's lived in Dutchtown her whole life and she says the area is getting more dangerous.

"It just seems to be getting more and crazier. I mean I can lay in bed and hear gunshots going off. I'm afraid one day I'm going to be sitting there watching TV and end up dead," said Hill.

Bateman was surprised to hear the gunshots last night.

"I feel really safe here," said Bateman, "I just hope they don't stop delivering over here because I like food."

The second suspect is still at-large. A description of him has not been released.

The victim was not shot but did sustain a laceration to his head.

News 4 did reach out to Imo's to see if they are going to change their delivery safety protocol since this is the second Imo's driver to be held at gunpoint while making deliveries. The incident is also the fifth food delivery driver in South City to be attacked in an attempted robbery situation since August 2017.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing as they determine if the delivery driver could face any charges, or if the shooting is classified as self-defense.

