Christmas lights officially turned on at Children’s Hospital

The holiday season is officially underway at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Tuesday night, a patient in the Heart Center flipped the switch on more than 10,000 holiday lights throughout the hospital.

The Love Light Event also attracts special guests for the kids.

“The day has been a special one for our patients. We’ve seen Santa, superheroes, princesses bringing magical cheer in our hospital,” said Malcolm Berry with St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Also at the hospital on Tuesday were Fredbird, the Blues mascot Louie as well as several choirs singing holiday songs.

All of the visitors help bring holiday cheer to the young patients staying at the hospital.

