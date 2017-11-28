Join KMOV for holiday gift drive at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS -- KMOV is teaming up with Cardinals Care and the American Red Cross to collect holiday gifts for local children in need. Gifts will also be distributed to children of local military families at Scott Air Force Base.

The gift drive is Wednesday, December 6 from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Gate 4 entrance to Busch Stadium along Clark Street.

Fredbird and volunteers from each organization will be outside Gate 4 to collect gifts from 6:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. All fans who make a donation will receive a token of appreciation from the Cardinals, as well as complimentary hot chocolate from Delaware North Sportservice.

Some of the toys and gift cards will be given by Fredbird to local military children during Breakfast with Santa at Scott Air Force Base, hosted by the American Red Cross, on December 9. The remaining gifts will be distributed in December to select partner agencies benefiting children.

Special thanks to Papa John's Pizza and the new "Magic of Lights" display at Gateway Motorsports Park for their support of this year's holiday gift drive.

