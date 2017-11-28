Suspect charged with seven felonies in attempted carjacking of St. Louis officers

Officers in the area of Hodiamont & Page after a suspect was shot (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police said a suspect has been charged in the attempted carjacking of two undercover St. Louis police officers Tuesday morning.

Isaiah Williams has been charged with seven felonies, including robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police said officers were near the intersection of Hodiamont and Page Tuesday when they spotted a Nissan Altima believed to be involved in a carjacking. Officers, who were in an unmarked car, were waiting for more information on the car when Williams got out of the Altima and pointed an assault-style gun at the officers and asked them to get out of their car.

Authorities said they believe Williams did not know the two inside the unmarked car were officers at the time. However, police said the officers were wearing clothes to clearly indicate they were officers.

Police said the officers then exchanged gunfire with Williams. Police shot and wounded Williams, who was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Altima then fled the scene with at least one other person inside. It was later recovered in the 1200 block of Hamilton. Police believe it was taken in a carjacking in mid-October.

Police said they are still looking for the other suspect who fled in the Altima.

One officer is 34-years-old, the other is 36. Both have nine years of service on the force.

One officer suffered facial injuries from broken glass.

Witnesses told News 4 there was an exchange of gunfire between an officer and another person.

News 4 was in the area shortly after the officer-involved shooting and saw officers examining a black car around Hamilton and Julian. There were also K-9 officers searching the area for the second suspect.

RIGHT NOW: STL police/canines searching outside homes near Hamilton & Julian Ave. for suspect involved in shootout w/ police. We're hearing 2 officers hurt, 1 suspect shot. Police also searching a black car parked off Hamilton. pic.twitter.com/hX2KoNZNY9 — Brendaliss Gonzalez (@brendalissg) November 28, 2017

A closer look reveals 2 bullet holes on center of windshield of the car police are searching. pic.twitter.com/QCCDBm1leP — Brendaliss Gonzalez (@brendalissg) November 28, 2017

