Manchester church holds active shooter training session

MANCHESTER, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A local church wanted their congregation to be prepared after the church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, so they staged a training session.

More than 800 people attended an active shooter training night hosted by Manchester United Methodist Church.

People came from different congregations across the St. Louis region and some traveled more than 70 miles to be there.

“I like to think of it as a witness against what we’ve seen, senseless violence and tragedy that people care enough to come out on a Monday night and make a statement for something good,” said Manchester United Methodist Church Pastor Greg Weeks.

Weeks said a member of their congregation who works in law enforcement reached out to him the day after the church shooting in Texas about helping to educate members and then they decided to extend the invitation to other congregations.

The seminar was free and lasted about an hour, focusing on the fact tragedy can happen anywhere.

“I was always brought up you go into the house of the Lord, you’re safe, but it’s not like that anymore, you have to be cautious,” said Patricia Vogel.

Many people who attended said they planned on taking what they learned back to their own congregation.