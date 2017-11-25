Suspect charged after man fatally shot in Baden neighborhood - KMOV.com

Suspect charged after man fatally shot in Baden neighborhood

A man was shot in the head in the 8300 block of Broadway Saturday night. Credit: KMOV A man was shot in the head in the 8300 block of Broadway Saturday night. Credit: KMOV
Terrence Robinson is accused of killing Raymond Neal in the Baden neighborhood (Credit: Police) Terrence Robinson is accused of killing Raymond Neal in the Baden neighborhood (Credit: Police)
NORTH ST. LOUIS

A 26-year-old suspect has been charged with murder in the death of Raymond Neal.

Neal, 34, died after being shot in the head in the 8300 block of North Broadway around 6 p.m. on Nov. 25.

Monday, Terrence Robinson was charged with murder first and one count of armed criminal action in connection with Neal’s death.

Neal’s death marked the 190th homicide in St. Louis City in 2017. In 2015 and 2016 there were 188 homicides in the city.

