Suspect charged after man fatally shot in Baden neighborhood

A 26-year-old suspect has been charged with murder in the death of Raymond Neal.

Neal, 34, died after being shot in the head in the 8300 block of North Broadway around 6 p.m. on Nov. 25.

Monday, Terrence Robinson was charged with murder first and one count of armed criminal action in connection with Neal’s death.

Neal’s death marked the 190th homicide in St. Louis City in 2017. In 2015 and 2016 there were 188 homicides in the city.

