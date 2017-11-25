Lake St. Louis shopping center giving $50,000 worth of gift cards away

Monday evening motorists are in for long delays if they take Interstate 270 westbound. MoDOT crews have closed one westbound lane of 270 between Interstate 170 and Lindbergh to make emergency repairs to the highway.More >
Three homicides on Thanksgiving Day have bumped the total number of homicides in St. Louis this year to 188, equaling the number of homicides that occurred in the city in 2016.More >
President Donald Trump will visit St. Charles on Wednesday, in an effort to push his tax plan, according to Republican sources.More >
Police are investigating an overnight break-in at a Crestwood gun store.More >
