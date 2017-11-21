'One of the worst accidents I've seen in my life'; sisters killed in crash that injured 12 others

With deadline quickly approaching, News 4 searched for the latest update regarding whether or not travelers will be able to continue using their Missouri driver's license to fly.More >
With deadline quickly approaching, News 4 searched for the latest update regarding whether or not travelers will be able to continue using their Missouri driver's license to fly.More >
Police said a fatal accident has closed southbound I-55 near Hamel.More >
Police said a fatal accident has closed southbound I-55 near Hamel.More >
Police responded to a carjacking Wednesday in the 2400 block of Chambers. It is unclear if there were any injuries in the incident or whether the suspect used a weapon.More >
Police responded to a carjacking Wednesday in the 2400 block of Chambers. It is unclear if there were any injuries in the incident or whether the suspect used a weapon.More >
Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred in Berkeley on Tuesday night.More >
Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred in Berkeley on Tuesday night.More >