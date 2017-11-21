Two missing teens could be headed for St. Louis

Two missing teens from Jefferson City could be on the way to St. Louis.

Lilly Gore, 17, and Zachary Johnson, 15, were both reported missing by their families. The two are in a romantic relationship.

Both teens were last seen at their respective homes the evening of Nov. 13.

Police said family members found a note from Gore that states a possible destination to be St. Louis.

The couple is thought to be traveling in Gore's 2005 green Jeep Liberty, which has been reported stolen. The vehicle bears a Missouri license plate of FP8D1J.

Both Gore and Johnson left behind their cell phones and school-issued iPads.

Police said the reason for leaving in unknown and is "suspicious in nature."

If you have any information, please call the Jefferson City Police Department at 573-634-6368 or 573-634-6400.

