Suspect charged for St. Charles County home invasion that left two shot

ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) – A suspect has been charged for a St. Charles County home invasion in which two people were shot.

Jervon Vaughn, 24, is facing multiple charges for his involvement in the armed home invasion Nov. 19.

The night of the incident, just before 10 p.m., two men went to a home in the 3400 block of St. Daphne Drive for a drug transaction, according to police. According to a witness, a suspect forced their way into the home, showed a gun and announced a robbery.

Once the suspect was inside the home, a struggle began between the suspect and those inside, during which a man in his 20s was shot in the chest and a woman in her 50s was shot in the wrist. They were both taken to the hospital in unknown conditions.

St. Charles County Police said they are still looking for 26-year-old William Shockley. Police said they believe he was also a part of the home invasion. A felony warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to contact police at 636-949-3000 or the anonymous tip line at 636-949-3002.

