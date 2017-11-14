St. Louis man charged with first-degree murder

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis man has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 33-year-old Victor Williams.

The Circuit Attorney's Office also issued warrants for one count of armed criminal action and one count of felon in possession of a firearm against Levander Williams.

Victor Williams was found shot to death in the 4900 block of Arlington on the night of Nov. 13, 2017.

A judge set bond for $1 million dollars, cash only.

