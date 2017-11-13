Man sought in Creve Coeur armed robbery

A man wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Creve Coeur gas station (Creve Coeur PD)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police in Creve Coeur are investigating two separate armed robberies that occurred in November.

Police said on November 11, around 11:00 p.m. a man armed with a handgun robbed the BP Gas Station as at Lindbergh and Ladue Road. The man made off with an unknown amount of cash and drove off from the scene. The clerk was not injured.

The second armed robbery happened Monday morning in the 600 block of North Warson Road, near Ladue Road. Police said a victim was out walking in the area when they were approached by a man who displayed a pistol and demanded their wallet and cell phone. The man then fled in a black car. On Thursday, police released surveillance photos of that suspect.

Police are investigating each robbery. It's not known if the two are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.