St. Louis Crisis Nursery kicks off 'Holiday Hearts Program'

The St. Louis Crisis Nursery is calling out to the community to help with their “Holiday Hearts Program” this holiday season.

“The Holiday Hearts Program is a way for the community to wrap their arms around families this time of the year that are maybe struggling to choose between having a house or being able to provide,” said Crisis Nursery Professional Instructor Rachel Crowe.

The program allows the community to adopt or sponsor a family during the holiday season.

It’s a way of reaching out to those who are struggling. These are families who don’t have any support, those struggling with homelessness, domestic violence or even job loss.

“For them to feel that and know that somebody cared enough to provide that fun bike for their children or a full meal, it just shows them that their community is there for them and that they want to see them have a joyful holiday,” Crowe said.

The program helps provide basic necessities like clothing, diapers, food and utility bills.

Folks at the Crisis Nursery said families and groups, such as churches or organizations, can adopt families to help during the holiday season.

“We actually match the family with what you’re able to do. So, families of maybe a parent or two children, sometimes larger families and these sponsors they could be an individual family or they might be a church group or a corporation,” Crowe said.

The goal is to make sure every child at the nursery wakes up to something this Christmas.

For more information about the program, you can visit crisisnurserykids.org. Families in need can also call the 24-hour crisis line is 314-768-3201.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.