Metro East judge facing multiple sex charges

A Metro East judge is accused of offering to lower a legal fee if the victim performed oral sex on him.

St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ronald Duebbert, 55, is charged with solicitation of a sexual act, battery, criminal sexual abuse and intimidation.

Duebbert is accused of offering to reduce a legal fee by $100 if the victim performed oral sex on him.

Prosecutors also allege Duebbert touched the victim’s penis through his underwear and that he tried to intimidate the victim to stop him from reporting what happened.

A special prosecutor was previously requested to investigate him.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved