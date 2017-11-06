Two charged after allegedly killing man over bag of pot

Devin Rhone, 18, (left) and Ratio Warren, 34 (right) are both charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. (Credit: St. Louis County Police Department)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two suspects have been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a 35-year-old St. Louis County man.

On Tuesday, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Devin Rhone, 18, and Ratio Warren, 34, with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. Rhone is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Rhone, of Becker Dr. in St. Louis, and Warren, of Shepley Dr. in St. Louis, are each being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Police said on the evening of Nov. 5, in the 9000 block of Vickie Place in St. Louis County, the two suspects went into a home to rob Michael Guest II, 35, of marijuana.

Police said Warren entered the house displaying a gun along with Rhone. Rhone stayed at the front door while Warren went into a bedroom. Police said Warren shot and killed Guest and then robbed him of a gallon-sized ZipLoc bag of pot.

Both suspects then fled the scene.

Both Warren and Rhone were identified by a witness as the committers of the crime, police said.

Police also said Rhone has made incriminating statements about his involvement in the case and that he is a convicted felon.

