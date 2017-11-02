After escaping abusive relationship, once homeless mother of 5 finds new home

From hardship to happiness, a once homeless mother of 5 now has a roof over her family's head and it's all thanks to a kind heart who reached out after seeing her story.

"Bouncing around with my children from house to house, shelter to shelter," said Kenyatta Curtis.

Last month, Curtis and her five kids, all of them 7 or younger, were homeless and in need of help.

The family was facing hardships after escaping an abusive relationship.

With nowhere to turn, Curtis shared her story on News 4 and assistance arrived.

"It's a great feeling to give this family a little bit of help," said Greg Vatterott Jr.

Greg Vatterott Jr. owns several properties around the St. Louis area.

He said after seeing News 4's piece on Curtis, he knew he had to lend a hand.

"When she said in your story that she had no one to lean on, I thought, 'this is tearing me up,'" said Vatterott. "If we can do something to help, we have to do it."

Vatterott reached out to News 4 hoping to help.

Days later, the mother of five can hardly believe she's living in an apartment, their rent and bills almost completely covered.

"It's nice and it's a 4-bedroom so, everybody's got their own space," said Vatterott.

Curtis said her children are already showing signs of improvement thanks to the new stability offered by their tax-credit property.

"I just see a change in them already, they just feel at home," said Curtis.

Now, Curtis is back to focusing on her instead of being homeless.

Curtis told News 4 she plans on going back to school.

"I love the medical field, I love helping people, so that's what I want to do," said Curtis.

Curtis and her family are still in need of furnishings for their new place.

To lend a hand, click here.

