'Put down the guns, St. Louis'; mother of 6-year-old shot in head speaks out

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Markel Parker's mother calls him funny and delightful, but shy. Parker is hurting after being shot in the head. His mother tells News 4, she too has pain and it is one she'd never wish on anyone.

Parker is struggling. Doctors at Children's Hospital believe the six-year-old will pull through. His mother knows! Even with her faith, comes frustration and anger as well as her message to all who will listen.

Ashley Dilworth finds joy looking at pictures of her youngest son, Parker. But, on September 12th, she was filled with fear after getting a call from her oldest son.

"I just heard a lot screaming in the background. He was just saying Markel was shot, momma. Markel was shot. He was shot in the head," said Dilworth.

Dilworth rushed to Children's Hospital.

"I just kept praying. I just kept asking God to please make everything okay. Please let my baby be okay. Please, please, please," said Dilworth.

St. Louis Police continue looking for the person who shot Parker as he sat in a parked car with his father outside their home on Adelaide near West Florissant.

Parker, since the shooting, has had mom at his side.

"Forty-two days! I don't leave. I just started going back to work. I go one or maybe two days a week. I do half shifts. I don't stay, too long, away from Markel," said Dilworth.

The boy who loves playing football has some paralysis.

"The doctors say it's permanent, but I am not claiming it because God has the last say so. As of today, he does move his right leg," said Dilworth.

As Dilworth appeals to God, for Parker's recovery, she hopes her prayers can have a bigger impact.

"I love my city. I pray for my city daily. Put down the guns St. Louis. It is not fair to the kids. It's not fair to anybody," said Dilworth.

St. Louis Police believe the shooting was random. Investigators want you to call CrimeStoppers if you know anything. Click here if you would like to help in Parker's recovery.