Lt. Governor demands resignations after accusations of lacking care at Missouri Veterans Home

Missouri's Lieutenant Governor had some harsh words Monday for the way patients have been treated at the Missouri Veterans Home in north St. Louis County.

"I've spent 22 years in law enforcement investigating major cases my entire career there's a difference between smoke and there's a difference between fire and there's problems at this home that need to be addressed," Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson said.

A governmental probe has been ongoing since February, and Parson is calling for the removal of the home's administrator and assistant administrator in the wake of the findings.

The Missouri Veterans Home has been hearing complaints from some veterans who say they are not receiving the care they require due to a facility that is understaffed and overworked.

Dory Poholsky, who is a friend of one of the veterans inside the facility, said the situation makes her sick to her stomach.

"People are given the wrong medication and I've had wives call me in tears panicky - 'Dory, they're going to kill my husband,'" Poholsky said.

Former state lawmaker and Navy veteran Rick Stream said there have been numerous interviews that resulted in hundreds of hours worth of input. The interviews revealed the lacking for veterans who need it the most.

"These men and women did serve in the military and they deserve a lot better than they're getting now," Stream said.

A spokesman for the Veterans' Commission said the allegations were being investigated and addressed over the summer. Improvements were made, the spokesman said, including training and more transparency with families.

But Poholsky said she and others are calling for swift changes at the home and the top of the chain of command at the state's Veterans' Commission.

