Local girl to ring giant billboard bell to mark the end of chemo

Friday will mark a major milestone for one St. Louis little girl.

Avery Lucas, 4, will undergo her last cancer treatment Friday at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. The smiling little girl has been battling leukemia since she was 2-years-old.

To make the milestone, she will ring a bell on a new billboard for Children’s Hospital.

“She’s hopefully not going to remember much of this but this will be something she can say ‘Oh my gosh this is something I went through,” said Avery’s mother Morgan Lucas. “I was the first kid to ring the bell, so what a feel-good moment to be driving down I-44 and hear that bell ring, and that a kiddo got their life back.”

Drivers on I-44 will the bell ring around 3:30 Friday afternoon, and know that Avery and her family are marking a major moment.

