Students show their support to teacher battling cancer

Students at Saeger Middle School in St. Charles are rallying around their special teacher. Todd Bizzell's cancer fight is spinning generosity, generations, and community together.

"We are family, it is part of my life," says Bizzell.

Bizzell is an industrial technology teacher who is now in the fight for his life with Stage 4 kidney cancer. Thursday night, students held a fundraiser to help him with medical expenses.

"We almost couldn't find parking, it feels really good that so many people care about what happens," says Cassie Heyn.

Bizzell says he is overwhelmed with the support.

"When you are going through a life-threatening illness, it's about your support system that you need so it gets you through, that you are cared for," he says.

Cancer is something Bizzell has lived with most of his life, having been diagnosed with Hodgkin's Disease at age 11. He says that is what led him to his current cancer battle.

"I remember last quarter he was gone a lot, but he came back really quickly, afterward, he still was really nice," says Isabella Totre.

Students say he is their inspiration.

"If I am having a bad day, and he is sitting there and he is going through this right now and he is still upbeat and happy, he walks through the school like it's nothing. I'll remember I can walk through this school and it is going to be okay," says Brooklyn Gorman.

Bizzell finished radiation treatment earlier this week. Now he is focused on the future.

"I currently have a goal to finish my doctorate, so I want to keep these things on track, my goals, dreams and keep moving forward," says Bizzell.

