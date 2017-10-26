SLATE looks to train and certify St. Louis residents

October 1 kicked off a first of its kind program in the City of St. Louis called "Skill Up STL."

SLATE, the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment, plans to train and certify 500 residents in 100 days.

“I’ve been out of school for a year and a half now and I was taking care of my grandfather. He ended up passing away. They connected me to pursue my career to be a nurse,” said Christian Coleman, a CNA program participant.

Coleman said his ultimate goal is to be a nurse, and he sees the Skill Up program as a step into the nursing field.

“I’m taking the steps and I’m learning from my mentors to be the best I can be," he said.

Other pre-apprentice programs include technology, construction, entrepreneurship and even opportunities for some participants to earn their GED/High School Diploma programs.

“I would say that Slate saves lives. We bring jobs and opportunity. We connect real people to real jobs,” said Dr. Alice Prince, SLATE executive director.

Dr. Prince said Mayor Lyda Krewson approached her about the program.

She said training will take place during the daytime, night and even weekends to ensure that everyone is accommodated.

Money for the program is coming from state and federal grants with the goal of developing workforce from entry level to professional level.

“You see what’s going on around us. There is a direct correlation between crime, poverty, lack of jobs, lack of opportunity access,” Dr. Prince said.

The program runs through December 30 and positions are still available. You can find more information about how to sign up here.

