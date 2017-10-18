Police: Cahokia World War II vet died from blow to head before his home was set on fire

CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A man was who found dead after a fire broke out at a home in Cahokia in October died when he was hit in the back of the head.

Fire crews were called to the scene in the 100 block of St. Marcella around 1:20 a.m. on October 18. When crews arrived, heavy flames were coming from the home.

As firefighters tried entering the house, Cahokia Fire Chief Stephen Robbins said ammunition began firing off inside, forcing fire crews to back off. The firefighters had to fight the fire from outside the home.

When the fire was knocked down, crews found a man, identified by family members as 89-year-old Howard Sutton, dead inside. The man's son-in-law told News 4 he was a World War II veteran.

Police said he died from a blow to head before someone set the house the on fire. Authorities are describing the fire as an arson.

Police said Sutton had no known enemies.

The Major Case Squad is investigating as saying an accelerant may have been used in the fire. Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

