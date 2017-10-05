License plate recognition cameras being installed soon on Clark Bridge

License plate recognition cameras will be installed on the Clark Bridge before the end of 2017, officials said.

The cameras would cover all traffic lanes going into and coming out of Alton as drivers cross into Missouri.

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said the cameras would be used for safety, not for revenue. He said the cameras would not be converted to catch speeders. He also addressed those who have privacy concerns.

“Godfrey is a community that has very little crime, it’s a big deal if there is shoplifting at the Walmart up the street,” McCormick said.

This past summer, two carjacking cases shook the community. McCormick says the carjackings were traced to suspects who’d come over the bridge from Missouri.

The cameras would be roughly $100,000 and Godfrey, Alton and Madison County are splitting the costs.

