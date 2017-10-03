Truck crashes into living room of Arnold town home

ARNOLD (KMOV.com) – A Jefferson County woman said angels were watching over her after a truck slammed in her living room.

Rita Lyons went to bed Monday night, moments later she heard a large crash.

“As soon as I got up there and laid down, boom kaboom,” said Lyons.

She heard her neighbor screaming for her. A pick up truck driving down Lonedell Road veered off the road and smashed into the side of the townhome. It went through her neighbor’s living room as well.

“It pushed her couch with her on it, some of my stuff is in her place,” said Lyons.

Both women were uninjured. Lyons said it’s not the first time they had crashes along their street in Arnold.

“This curve is so bad cars usually end up in her yard, this time it was my yard,” she said as she pointed to her neighbor’s yard.

“We get one every two months,” said Sally Flynn Malir.

Flynn Malir has lived in her home on the 2400 block of Lonedell for 17 years. She’s had countless cars end up in her yard. She said the problem has lessened ever since the road department raised the road. But she wants more done.

“There used to be a stop sign there but they took it out I don’t know why, I’d like to see it back,” she said.

Lyons said she’d like to see a guard rail put up where the sharp curve passes by her home.

The Rock Community Fire District said the crash was an accident, saying alcohol was not involved.

Lyons and her neighbor will now need to stay elsewhere as their homes are condemned because of the damage. Lyons surveyed the damage to her home, porcelain dolls smashed on the floor. But a few things are still standing, a cross and her angels.

“It could have been my life, it could have been her life, our God above is our savior and He saved me. I had angels all around," said Lyons.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.