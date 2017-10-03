Delmar Loop businesses hope trolley will bring customers

Some businesses along the Delmar Loop are hoping customers will return once the trolley starts running in University City.

"I think we're still waiting for the rebound, it's not here yet," said Richard Howard-Willms, owner of Plowsharing Crafts.

Howard-Willms said business has been slow since the construction of the trolley tracks along Delmar started.

He said some people may still be under the impression that there is still construction.

Testing of the trolley is expected this month, and many business owners say they expect the trolley to start running sometime in November.

"I don't want it to fail, it's good for no one if it fails," said Jon Norfleet, manager of The Wizard's Wagon.

