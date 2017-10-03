Police: Protesters shut down EB I-64 near Compton

Protesters have shut down eastbound Interstate 64 near Compton, according to St. Louis police.

Demonstrators blocking motorists inside vehicles & some are marching on I-64. Arrests will be made if they do not disperse. #STLverdict — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) October 4, 2017

Demonstrators marching eastbound on I-64 under Compton overpass refusing to let motorists by. Traffic backed up on EB I-64. #STLVerdict — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) October 4, 2017

Police said demonstrators drove to the area, got out of their cars, and began marching on the highway. People traveling in the area should expect delays. Officers are on the scene, and police said arrests will be made if protesters do not disperse.

