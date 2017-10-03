Police: Protesters shut down EB I-64 near Compton - KMOV.com

Police: Protesters shut down EB I-64 near Compton

Protesters have shut down eastbound Interstate 64 near Compton, according to St. Louis police.

Police said demonstrators drove to the area, got out of their cars, and began marching on the highway. People traveling in the area should expect delays. Officers are on the scene, and police said arrests will be made if protesters do not disperse.

