Multiple arrests made as protesters close I-64, march downtown

Police arrested protesters after demonstrators marched on I-64 and on streets in downtown St. Louis.

Protesters shut down eastbound Interstate 64 near Compton around 7:30 p.m., according to St. Louis police.

Police said demonstrators drove to the area, got out of their cars, and began marching on the highway.

Demonstrators then blocked eastbound traffic near Jefferson before they walked onto Jefferson via the exit ramp.

Eastbound I-64 has since reopened.

Around 8:20 p.m. they were near the intersection of Jefferson and Market. Police said all demonstrators there are under arrest.

The intersection was closed for several hours.

Demonstrators were protesting the not guilty verdict in the Jason Stockley trial.

