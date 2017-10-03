Officers fatally shoot man accused of charging with pipe

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a man shot and killed by two Jefferson City police officers had threated law enforcement officers in the past.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting that occurred early Tuesday in Jefferson City. The man was identified as 40-year-old John Loaiza of Jefferson City.

Jefferson City police say two officers shot Loaiza, who was involved in a domestic violence dispute. Authorities say Loaiza broke out several windows and told officers to shoot him before charging at them with a pipe, when he was shot.

Police said in a release that Loaiza had threatened the lives of Jefferson City police on multiple occasions. The police release says Loaiza was involved in a domestic dispute in June with a victim who'd been assaulted "at least 45" other times.

