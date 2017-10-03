Family of woman struck, killed exiting church asking for help finding suspect

A family is asking for the public's help in finding the suspect who struck and killed their relative while exiting church service.

Alberta Russ was struck and killed by a vehicle while she exited church service on Sept. 28.

Russ was a longstanding member at Solomon's Temple Church. Her family's roots were deep in the church. It's 10 minutes from her home.

She was described by her family as the woman who kept them all together. Russ' daughter said her mom was the sweetest person.

"She never told a lie," Elizabeth Russ said. " It was hard for her just joking. She could never tell a lie."

At this time, St. Louis Metropolitan Police do not know kind of vehicle the suspect was driving. However, officers believe it was possible the suspect was racing another driver.

Russ' family is asking for help in finding the suspect behind the wheel that night.

