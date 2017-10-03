St. Louis County receives 2 federal grants for prescription drug monitoring program

St. Louis County is receiving a grant in order to help fight the heroin and opioid addiction.

The county will receive two federal grants from the U.S. Department of Justice. Combined, the grants will total more than $1 million. The grant will be used to expand the county's prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP) and fight opioid addiction for three years.

In July, Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an executive order, creating a version of the PDMP. But that version is said to target unscrupulous physicians more so than those who may be abusing the system. St. Louis County created their own PDMP last spring.

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger said more and more counties across Missouri are signing up to use the program.

However, state lawmakers opposed to the PDMP argue it's a right to privacy issue. As of now, no statistics are available on how well the county's PDMP is working.

Stenger, however, said the program heard from a pharmacist that PDMP flagged someone that had seen 18 different providers and used eight pharmacies in the last six months for opioid prescriptions.

