News 4 Investigates: All Seasons contractor sentenced

Customers paid thousands but received no work from All Seasons Contracting.

News 4 Investigates has been following the case surrounding the troubled company since 2012.

According to a plea agreement, the man behind the company pleaded guilty to multiple felony counts including deceptive business practice on Sept. 18, 2017.

Leo Patrick Richard was sentenced to eight years in prison, but according to the Missouri Attorney General's office, the sentence was suspended.

Richard will not go to prison for the crimes committed in Missouri, but he will be placed on five years probation, according to documents sent to one of the victims.

Richard is also ordered to pay $265,000 in restitution, but he will have 10 years to make the payments.

According to the plea agreement, Richard was ordered to pay $10,000 "at or before the plea" in the case.

Richard must pay an additional $15,000 within 60 days, then pay increments of $2,000 per month over the next 10 years.

