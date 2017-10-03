Bob Seger, Silver Bullet Band postpone Oct. 12 show at Scottrade Center

Due to an urgent medical issue, Bob Seger announced Tuesday that he will be postponing upcoming tour dates.

This includes the Oct.12 show at the Scottrade Center.

Seger said he made plans to postpone the dates following his doctor's orders to take care of an urgent medical issue concerning his vertebrae.

"I'm so disappointed to suspend the tour, as the band is on a great roll," Seger said in a statement. Seger said he hoped to be back on the road very soon.

At this time, the reschedule dates are not available but will be announced.

Tickets to the postponed dates will be honored for the new concert dates.

