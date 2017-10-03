Endangered Person Advisory issued for man who told relative he would take his own life

Police issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a Bridgeton man police said told a family member he would take his own life.

On Oct. 2, the Bridgeton Police Department said 20 year-old Dmondre Williams left his home in the 12000 block of Spanish Village around 5:00 p.m. Williams left the residence and texted a family member, advising them he planned to set his vehicle on fire and kill himself with a rifle he on his possession.

Around 3:00 a.m. the following morning, Williams' vehicle was found in a remote area in Bridgeton. Police said the vehicle appeared to have been burned.

Williams is described as standing 6-feet tall with black hair, brown eyes, and weighs around 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts or anyone spotting Williams should contact 9-1-1 immediately, contact the nearest law enforcement, or contact the Bridgeton Police Department at 314-739-7557.

