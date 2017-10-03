St. Louis County Police asking victims of latest scam to contact detectives

County police are asking the public to contact their detectives if they have been victimized by the latest scam.

The St. Louis County Police Department said they have recently been getting reports of a scam where a caller claims to be from county police or the Clayton Sheriff's Department.

The caller then explains there are warrants issued for the victim and instructs the victim to send money to clear the warrants. The caller uses a number beginning with the area code 3-1-4.

The department said the police nor the courts will call citizens about active warrants, request payments by phone or accept any prepaid card payments.

Anyone who experienced this type of scam or who were victimized should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 and ask to speak with one of the detectives.

