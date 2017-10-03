Search underway for man who ran from a deputy in Monroe County

A toddler was taken by his father from a St. Charles home early Tuesday morning.More >
A toddler was taken by his father from a St. Charles home early Tuesday morning.More >
The Crystal City School District is taking precautions as police search for a car theft suspect nearby.More >
The Crystal City School District is taking precautions as police search for a car theft suspect nearby.More >
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in north St. Louis Monday night.More >
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in north St. Louis Monday night.More >
Passenger after passenger had a story to tell.More >
Passenger after passenger had a story to tell.More >