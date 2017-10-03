Poplar Bluff man sentenced to federal prison after child pornography found

Jonathan Ryan Snyder, of Poplar Bluff, was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison after child pornography was found on his electronic devices (Credit: Police)

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Poplar Bluff man has been sentenced to federal prison after child pornography was found on his electronic devices.

Jonathan Ryan Snyder was arrested on a federal indictment in 2016 after the Southeast Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force and Poplar Bluff Police Department conducted a search warrant at his home on Kentucky Avenue. During the search, digital items were seized and exanimated, during which thousands of images and videos of child pornography were found.

On Sept. 27, 2017, Snyder was sentenced to 51 months in the Federal Bureau of Prisons to be followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved