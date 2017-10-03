Crystal City cancels school as police search for car theft suspect

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Crystal City School District has canceled school for Tuesday as police search for a car theft suspect nearby.

An officer in Herculaneum spotted a stolen car and pursued it until it crashed near Crystal City High School Tuesday morning. After the crash, the suspect got out and ran into the woods.

The suspect is believed to be unarmed.

The Crystal City High School principal told News 4 initially all students were safely moved to the Crystal City Elementary School before some students were released to their parents. The superintendent then said all schools would be closed for the day and they would "start a new day tomorrow."

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved