FOUND: Toddler safe after being taken from St. Charles home

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A toddler is safe after reportedly being taken by his father from a St. Charles home early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the father, Anthony Irvin III, was at the mom’s house in the 2500 block of Chesstal Street playing with the 2-year-old when an argument occurred between him and the boy’s mother. During the argument, around 5 a.m., the father reportedly stormed out of the house with the child, identified by an aunt as Anthony Irvin.

The father pulled out a gun during the argument with the mother, police said.

The father and toddler were found at a relative’s home in north St. Louis around 8:40 a.m. The father was taken into police custody and is expected to be booked by the St. Charles City Police Department.

No other details have been released.

