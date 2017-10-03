How to talk to kids about Sunday's mass shooting

A woman sits on a curb at the scene of a shooting outside of a music festival along the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday (AP Photo/John Locher)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com / CBS Newspath) – Psychologists said it’s natural for children to be scared about Sunday night’s shooting, which is where parents come into play.

Doctors said emphasizing safety is key when talking to kids. Adults should begin the conversation but keep it age appropriate so it reassures children but doesn’t go into details.

Doctors also said parents should limit the amount that children, see, hear or read about the event. The constant exposure to graphic images is disturbing no matter the age.

Some children may have a harder time processing the attack so adults should be on the lookout for warning signs that a child isn’t coping properly.

“If you notice they are becoming more anxious or quiet or being isolated in their room for this situation or any other,” said Lisa Bruder with Genesee Health System. “Have an open dialogue. Talk to them. Be willing to share your own feelings and ask them to explain their feelings as well.”

Doctors also said it is a good idea to review any safety procedures to make them feel safe.

