Victim shot in head in North City, police said

A male victim was shot in the head in the 2900 block of James Cool Papa Bell Blvd Monday night, police said. Credit: KMOV

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in north St. Louis Monday night.

Authorities said a male victim was shot in the head in the 2900 block of James Cool Papa Bell Avenue just before 10:15 p.m.

The victim was not conscious or breathing when police arrived on scene. He was taken to a hospital.

Other information was not immediately known.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.