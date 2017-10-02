Passengers arriving at Lambert Airport from Las Vegas talk about being close to the deadly shooting

Passengers at Lambert Airport flying from Las Vegas described what it was like to be close to the mass shooting on the strip. Credit: KMOV

Passenger after passenger had a story to tell.

"It was just devastating. It was sad. It was crazy," said Aaron Biehle.

"When we got to the hotel, they had it on lockdown and would not let anyone in our out," said Ryan Kenny.

Some would say Mike McVey was close to not being able to tell his story.

"We stayed up. We have phone calls coming all night from St. Louis," said McVey.

He went to Las Vegas for the World Series of Softball.

McVey was at the Mandalay Bay Resort two hours before shots were fired and would learn about it hours later.

"We woke up about 2:00 a.m. with the TV on and we saw breaking news. They said it was just piling up and piling up with people," added McVey.

A two-hour difference did not stop family and friends from calling.

"So, at 4:00 a.m. it was 2:00 a.m. here. They were calling. We got 15-20 calls from St. Louis," said McVey.

Biehle learned of an active shooter while gambling at the Bellagio Hotel.

"People started screaming and yelling. They had us in a backroom and in the freezer. It was just the scariest moment of my life," added Biehle.

Ryan Kenny was at the other end of the concert location heading to his hotel.

"There were probably 35 police cars that were flying by. We did not know what had happened,' added Kenny.

Eddie Davis was shocked at what he saw in his hotel further down the strip.

"People were displaced and just laying around in blankets," added Davis.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.