Passengers arriving at Lambert Airport from Las Vegas talk about being close to the deadly shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in north St. Louis Monday night.More >
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in north St. Louis Monday night.More >
Passenger after passenger had a story to tell.More >
Passenger after passenger had a story to tell.More >
Anthony Williams and Kylan Mahari are in Las Vegas celebrating Williams' 21st birthday. They were staying in the Mandalay Hotel when the Sunday night massacre happened.More >
Anthony Williams and Kylan Mahari are in Las Vegas celebrating Williams' 21st birthday. They were staying in the Mandalay Hotel when the Sunday night massacre happened.More >
The Las Vegas gunman could have used a $300 attachment to his rifles enabling them to fire like automatic weapons.More >