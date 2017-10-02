How a former missile silo could be yours - KMOV.com

How a former missile silo could be yours

Posted: Updated:
The site of a former missile silo is for sale in Missouri. Credit: KMOV The site of a former missile silo is for sale in Missouri. Credit: KMOV
KMOV.com -

A property in Missouri is receiving a lot of attention after recent hurricanes and concern about nuclear conflict with North Korea.

From the outside the structure may look like unassuming, but go into one room and you’ll discover a relic of America’s Cold War past.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly