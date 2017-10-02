Device that could have enabled the Las Vegas gunman to fire so many bullets

The Las Vegas gunman could have used a $300 attachment to his rifles enabling them to fire like automatic weapons. The device is called a Slider Stock and it is legal in most states including Missouri and Illinois. Credit: KMOV

The Las Vegas gunman could have used a $300 attachment to his rifles enabling them to fire like automatic weapons.

The device is called a Slider Stock and it is legal in most states including Missouri and Illinois.

Steve King of Metro Shooting in Belleville and Bridgeton says the device has a spring activation that quickly readies the gun to fire again.

"The inertia of the firing causes the gun to fire at almost a full automatic pace," King says.

Purchasing a fully automatic weapon is legal, but there are tight restrictions and the weapons are very expensive. Altering a gun to make it automatic is not only illegal but does require specific knowledge and skill.

King says he doesn't sell the Slider attachments because they can damage the barrels of guns and he says it can be dangerous.

Authorities in Las Vegas have not said what type of weapons the gunman was using.

