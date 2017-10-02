St. Charles men witness Las Vegas shooting from the Mandalay Bay hotel

Two St. Charles men were inside the Mandalay Bay hotel when the massacre happened Sunday night.

ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) – Two St. Charles men were inside the Mandalay Bay hotel when the gunfire erupted on the Las Vegas strip.

Anthony Williams and Kylan Maheri are in Las Vegas celebrating Williams' 21st birthday. On Sunday night, they returned to their hotel room to change. They were about to go back outside when they heard the gunfire.

“We were just about to walk out, the TV was up kind of loud and we heard pop pop pop,” said Williams.

They didn’t know what to think, but the gunshots kept coming.

“Dude was shooting like 400 bullets in 15 minutes,” said Williams. They were looking out their hotel room on the fifth floor. “We could see the main stage, the guy was just spraying from up in that window.”

The shooter, now identified as Stephen Craig Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada, was on the 32nd floor of the hotel.

In the daylight hours, Williams and Maheri can see the shattered windows where the bullets were coming from. At the time of the shooting, they could only hear the shots echoing around them.

“My mom was actually 100 feet away from the main stage, she called me crying and was saying she was running away,” said Williams.

Maheri said they didn’t know when it was safe. SWAT members came around 4 am, several hours after the shooting had stopped.

“They searched the bathroom and the closets,” said Maheri.

They are set to fly back to St. Louis Tuesday evening. Right now, they described Las Vegas as eerily quiet, with very few people in the usually bustling casinos. Right now, the only sound they can think about is the gunfire that rang out Sunday night.

“The shots were just never-ending, it’s like if you go to a shooting range and 10 people shooting their machine guns at once," said Williams.

