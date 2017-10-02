2 Medal of Honor winners speak at golf tournament that benefits veterans

When military veterans Michael Thornton and Tommy Norris served in the Vietnam War, Thornton saved Norris' life while dodging gunfire.

The two men, who both have received a Medal of Honor, were guest speakers at a golf tournament Monday in St. Albans to honor local veterans. The tournament was held to benefit the Gateway Warrior Foundation, an organization that raises money to help veterans and raise awareness about their needs when they return home from war.

News 4's own Steve Savard was the emcee for the event.

