Security expert: How to improve your chances of survival during an active shooter situation

Security consultant Mike Fumagalli told News 4 that it's difficult to provide the same level of security at outdoor venues that can be achieved at an enclosed concert hall or arena. He said it would be hard to call for all surrounding buildings, that might provide a sniper with a good vantage point, to be evacuated before an event.



"That is a very tough spot for anyone to contain or lock down. You've got to remember that we all have rights," Fumagalli said.



Fumagalli is an 18-year police veteran and co-owner of Tier One Tactical Solutions. His company provides security consulting to venues and active shooter training.



He said some of his local clients were aware of the risk posed by a potential sniper before the deadly shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. So, he said, the focus is on providing the best response to a situation to reduce the loss of life.



Fumagalli said you can improve your own security by being aware of your surroundings and always checking the locations of exits whether you're at a concert, ballgame or even a school function.



"Know where your exits are because everybody is going to go back to the place where they came in; that's why you see some of the trampling effect injuries," Fumagalli said.



He said if a shooting happens, get out of the "kill zone" and take cover behind something that's able to stop a bullet. And as soon as you can, Fumagalli said, escape the situation.



He said the victims in Las Vegas didn't have a chance to try to engage the shooter and stop him because he was on the 32nd floor of a hotel across the street. But Fumagalli said that may be the only option in other active shooter situations.

