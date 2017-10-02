Washington University student caught in the middle of Las Vegas attack

"People started coming in yelling shooter, shooter," said Gabe Owens. "My heart just started dropping."

A life-changing experience for Washington University senior Gabe Owens.

The 22-year-old said he was eating dinner at a Las Vegas hotel not far from where Stephen Paddock unloaded a barrage of bullets into a concert crowd Sunday night.

"It was just like, 'oh my gosh,' this is something I hope to never experience again," said Owens. "I mean, they were literally running for their lives."

Owens told News 4 he and others hid in the hotel while the horror continued.

"I stayed there for about 10 minutes and I peeked out and saw a cab driver in the parking lot," said Owens. "I went up and said, 'hey, can you take me to the airport?'"

With at least 58 people dead, and hundreds of others injured, Owens said relief didn't come until the moment he arrived home.

"Man, St. Louis never felt safer," said Owens. "I was literally trembling the whole flight."

The Washington University business student said he was only in Las Vegas for five hours because of a flight layover from San Francisco.

