Jeff Roorda to run for county executive in Jefferson County

St. Louis Police Officers Association spokesman and business manager Jeff Roorda announced he will be running for the county executive position of Jefferson County.

While he holds conservative positions such as being Pro Life and pro-gun, Roorda said he will run as a Democrat. Roorda is a 40-year resident of Jefferson County.

Roorda will be running for county executive with political experience in his resume. He served four terms in the Missouri House of Representatives, where he progressed to the position of Minority Whip. Due to term limits, he left the House in 2015.

Roorda also served as a police officer for 17 years, mostly with the Arnold Police Department.

Ken Waller, the current county executive, will not be seeking re-election.

The election will be held in November 2018.

