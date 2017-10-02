Blues finalize opening night roster

The Blues have set their opening night roster ahead of Wednesday night’s road tilt with the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins, and multiple touted rookies have made the cut.

Center Tage Thompson and defenseman Vince Dunn have both earned spots on the 23-man roster and will be making their NHL debuts the first time their names show up in the lineup for the Blues. Wade Megan, who scored an NHL goal with St. Louis during a brief stint last season, has also made the roster



Another interesting addition to the roster is Scottie Upshall, who officially signed back on with the Blues Sunday with a one-year deal. Upshall notched 10 goals and 8 assists last season with St. Louis.



Here’s the full active roster, as announced by the Blues via press release:

#4 Carl Gunnarsson

#6 Joel Edmundson

#9 Scottie Upshall

#10 Brayden Schenn

#17 Jaden Schwartz

#22 Chris Thorburn

#23 Dmitrij Jaskin

#26 Paul Stastny

#27 Alex Pietrangelo

#28 Kyle Brodziak

#29 Vince Dunn

#32 Tage Thompson

#34 Jake Allen

#39 Nate Prosser

#40 Carter Hutton

#41 Robert Bortuzzo

#49 Ivan Barbashev

#55 Colton Parayko

#56 Magnus Paajarvi

#61 Wade Megan

#70 Oskar Sundqvist

#71 Vladimir Sobotka

#91 Vladimir Tarasenko



Zach Sanford, Robby Fabbri, Jay Bouwmeester and Alexander Steen begin the year on injured reserve. Patrik Berglund, Klim Kostin and Luke Opilka are listed as non-roster injured players.