1 hospitalized after gas explosion in Highland

Smoke in the 200 block of Plaza Drive in Highland after a gas explosion was reported Monday (Credit: Emily Manley)

HIGHLAND, Ill. (KMOV.com) – One person was taken to the hospital after a gas explosion was reported in Highland, Illinois.

Police confirm the gas explosion occurred at the Gateway Cylinder Technologies in the 200 block of Plaza Street around 10:15 a.m. Monday.

The person taken to the hospital was conscious while being transported, according to officials.

No other details have been released.

